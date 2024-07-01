Sharps Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Sharps Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,440,000 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the May 31st total of 5,920,000 shares. Currently, 21.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 10,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Sharps Technology Price Performance
Shares of STSS opened at $0.24 on Monday. Sharps Technology has a 52 week low of $0.17 and a 52 week high of $0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.33.
Sharps Technology (NASDAQ:STSS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
About Sharps Technology
Sharps Technology, Inc, a medical device company, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells safety syringe products in the United States. It offers Sharps Provensa, an ultra-low waste space syringe for the administration of various vaccines and injectable medications. Sharps Technology, Inc was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Melville, New York.
