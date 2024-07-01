Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) Director Tyler Brous Buys 3,000 Shares

Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK – Get Free Report) Director Tyler Brous purchased 3,000 shares of Shattuck Labs stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.90 per share, for a total transaction of $11,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 238,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $928,543.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shattuck Labs Trading Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ:STTK opened at $3.86 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.70 and a 200-day moving average of $8.43. Shattuck Labs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.33 and a twelve month high of $11.76.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.08. Shattuck Labs had a negative net margin of 3,133.63% and a negative return on equity of 64.85%. The company had revenue of $1.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.30 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2200.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Shattuck Labs, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Shattuck Labs from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 17th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Shattuck Labs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Shattuck Labs from $28.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Shattuck Labs from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th.

Institutional Trading of Shattuck Labs

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shattuck Labs in the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Shattuck Labs in the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Shattuck Labs by 79.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 5,989 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Shattuck Labs in the 1st quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, Reliant Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Shattuck Labs during the 4th quarter worth $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Shattuck Labs Company Profile

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

Featured Articles

