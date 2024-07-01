Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) Short Interest Up 21.3% in June

Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,171,700 shares, a growth of 21.3% from the May 31st total of 1,790,000 shares. Currently, 5.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 331,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.6 days.

Insider Transactions at Shattuck Labs

In other Shattuck Labs news, CEO Taylor Schreiber acquired 14,400 shares of Shattuck Labs stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.47 per share, with a total value of $49,968.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,721.94. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shattuck Labs

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Shattuck Labs during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shattuck Labs by 38.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,819,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,270,000 after purchasing an additional 502,860 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Shattuck Labs during the first quarter valued at $174,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Shattuck Labs by 4.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in Shattuck Labs by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 521,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,660,000 after purchasing an additional 63,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STTK has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research lowered shares of Shattuck Labs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Shattuck Labs from $28.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Shattuck Labs from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Shattuck Labs from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 14th.

Shattuck Labs Trading Up 8.3 %

NASDAQ:STTK opened at $4.18 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $198.76 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.74. Shattuck Labs has a 12 month low of $1.33 and a 12 month high of $11.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.43.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.30 million. Shattuck Labs had a negative return on equity of 64.85% and a negative net margin of 3,133.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2200.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Shattuck Labs will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

About Shattuck Labs

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

Further Reading

