Shell plc (LON:SHEL) Receives GBX 3,169.71 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shell plc (LON:SHEL – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,169.71 ($40.21).

Several research firms have issued reports on SHEL. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($41.86) target price on shares of Shell in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,800 ($48.20) target price on shares of Shell in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($38.06) price target on shares of Shell in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

Shares of Shell stock opened at GBX 2,833.11 ($35.94) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £180.19 billion, a PE ratio of 1,318.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.55. Shell has a 1 year low of GBX 2,251 ($28.56) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,961 ($37.56). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.45, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,814.05 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,646.58.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.98%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5,069.77%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

