Shimmick Co. (NASDAQ:SHIM) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Shimmick Co. (NASDAQ:SHIM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,500 shares, a decline of 30.5% from the May 31st total of 87,000 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 127,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shimmick stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.60. 1,371 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,663. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.31 and its 200 day moving average is $4.65. Shimmick has a 52 week low of $1.47 and a 52 week high of $7.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Shimmick (NASDAQ:SHIM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.81). The company had revenue of $120.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.20 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Shimmick will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

SHIM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum downgraded Shimmick from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Roth Capital downgraded Shimmick from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Roth Mkm downgraded Shimmick from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $3.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new position in Shimmick in the fourth quarter worth $300,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Shimmick in the fourth quarter worth $1,997,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Shimmick in the fourth quarter worth $2,580,000. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Shimmick in the fourth quarter worth $2,885,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in Shimmick in the first quarter worth $3,243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.94% of the company’s stock.

Shimmick Corporation provides water and other critical infrastructure solutions in the United States. The company undertakes water and wastewater treatment infrastructure; water storage and conveyance, including dams, levees, flood control systems, pump stations, and coastal protection infrastructure; and mass transit, bridges, and military infrastructure projects.

