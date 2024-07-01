Shore Capital Reiterates Hold Rating for Porvair (LON:PRV)

Porvair (LON:PRV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Porvair in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 800 ($10.15) price target on the stock.

Porvair stock opened at GBX 658 ($8.35) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £305.05 million, a PE ratio of 1,880.00 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 657.60 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 641.56. Porvair has a 52 week low of GBX 522 ($6.62) and a 52 week high of GBX 745.70 ($9.46). The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.52.

In other news, insider James Mills acquired 4,250 shares of Porvair stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 620 ($7.87) per share, with a total value of £26,350 ($33,426.36). Corporate insiders own 22.91% of the company’s stock.

Porvair plc engages in the filtration, laboratory, and environmental technology business. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Laboratory, and Metal Melt Quality. The Aerospace & Industrial segment designs and manufactures a range of specialist filtration equipment for aerospace, energy, and industrial applications.

