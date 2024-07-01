Shore Capital Reiterates House Stock Rating for Pharos Energy (LON:PHAR)

Pharos Energy (LON:PHAR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports.

Pharos Energy Stock Up 10.2 %

Shares of LON PHAR opened at GBX 23.14 ($0.29) on Monday. Pharos Energy has a 1 year low of GBX 18.05 ($0.23) and a 1 year high of GBX 25.90 ($0.33). The firm has a market cap of £96.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -257.11, a PEG ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.99, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 23.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 21.89.

Insider Transactions at Pharos Energy

In other Pharos Energy news, insider Sue Rivett bought 4,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 24 ($0.30) per share, with a total value of £990 ($1,255.87). Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 12,083 shares of company stock valued at $293,937. 52.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Pharos Energy

Pharos Energy plc, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Vietnam, Egypt, and China. The company was formerly known as SOCO International plc and changed its name to Pharos Energy plc in October 2019. Pharos Energy plc was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

