Short Interest in Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AICAF) Rises By 18.6%

Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AICAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,586,900 shares, a growth of 18.6% from the May 31st total of 3,024,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 104.6 days.
Air China Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:AICAF opened at $0.46 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.53. Air China has a one year low of $0.46 and a one year high of $0.82.
About Air China
