Short Interest in Basic-Fit (OTCMKTS:BSFFF) Rises By 13.2%

Basic-Fit (OTCMKTS:BSFFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,231,400 shares, a growth of 13.2% from the May 31st total of 1,087,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,119.5 days.
Basic-Fit Price Performance
OTCMKTS BSFFF opened at $21.42 on Monday. Basic-Fit has a twelve month low of $21.19 and a twelve month high of $36.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.70.
About Basic-Fit
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Basic-Fit
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Applied Digital Boosts Stock with Cutting-Edge AI Data Centers
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Chewy Stock Surges on Roaring Kitty’s Disclosure of Major Stake
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- How to Invest in Gold: A Complete Guide
Receive News & Ratings for Basic-Fit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basic-Fit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.