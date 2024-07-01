Short Interest in Bonterra Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) Grows By 28.0%

Bonterra Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BNEFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,300 shares, a growth of 28.0% from the May 31st total of 55,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Bonterra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BNEFF opened at $3.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.01. Bonterra Energy has a 52-week low of $3.23 and a 52-week high of $5.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.22 million, a P/E ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 2.01.

Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bonterra Energy had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $44.20 million for the quarter.

About Bonterra Energy

Bonterra Energy Corp., a conventional oil and gas company, engages in the development and production of oil and natural gas in Canada. Its principal properties include Pembina Cardium, a conventional oil field, at the Pembina and Willesden green fields located in central Alberta; and holds 100% interest in the Montney properties that consist of approximately 28,880 acres located in the north of Grand Prairie, Alberta.

