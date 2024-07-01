Short Interest in BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) Increases By 45.9%

BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,600 shares, an increase of 45.9% from the May 31st total of 29,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A number of research firms recently commented on BWAY. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of BrainsWay in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of BrainsWay from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

NASDAQ BWAY traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,646. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.00. BrainsWay has a 52-week low of $2.01 and a 52-week high of $7.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.66 million, a P/E ratio of -67.44 and a beta of 1.23.

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. BrainsWay had a negative net margin of 4.83% and a negative return on equity of 3.98%. The firm had revenue of $9.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.65 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that BrainsWay will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BrainsWay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BrainsWay in the fourth quarter valued at $542,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BrainsWay during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BrainsWay in the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its position in BrainsWay by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 336,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 19,045 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.11% of the company’s stock.

BrainsWay Ltd. develops and sells noninvasive neurostimulation treatments for mental health disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation platform technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, anxious depression, obsessive-compulsive disorders, smoking addiction, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, Alzheimer's disease, autism, chronic pain, multiple sclerosis, post stroke rehabilitation, and Parkinson's diseases.

