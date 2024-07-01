Short Interest in Brembo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BRBOF) Increases By 24.7%

Brembo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BRBOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,647,200 shares, a growth of 24.7% from the May 31st total of 1,321,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 16,472.0 days.
Brembo Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:BRBOF opened at $11.15 on Monday. Brembo has a 52 week low of $10.86 and a 52 week high of $13.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.12.
Brembo Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Brembo
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Applied Digital Boosts Stock with Cutting-Edge AI Data Centers
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Chewy Stock Surges on Roaring Kitty’s Disclosure of Major Stake
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- How to Invest in Gold: A Complete Guide
Receive News & Ratings for Brembo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brembo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.