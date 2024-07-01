Short Interest in Brembo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BRBOF) Increases By 24.7%

Brembo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BRBOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,647,200 shares, a growth of 24.7% from the May 31st total of 1,321,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 16,472.0 days.

Brembo Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:BRBOF opened at $11.15 on Monday. Brembo has a 52 week low of $10.86 and a 52 week high of $13.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.12.

Brembo Company Profile

Brembo S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and sells braking systems and components for cars, motorbikes, and industrial vehicles and machinery. It operates through Discs Systems Motorbikes; and Aftermarket Performance Group segments. The company offers various products for car and commercial vehicle applications, including brake discs, brake calipers, side-wheel modules, and braking systems, as well as integrated engineering services for light commercial and heavy industrial vehicles, motorbikes, and racing competitions.

