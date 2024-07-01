Short Interest in Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFF) Decreases By 23.6%

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,100 shares, a decline of 23.6% from the May 31st total of 76,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 581.0 days.

Bunzl Price Performance

Shares of BZLFF opened at $38.07 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.93 and a 200 day moving average of $38.83. Bunzl has a one year low of $34.03 and a one year high of $41.95.

About Bunzl

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

