Short Interest in Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFF) Decreases By 23.6%

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,100 shares, a decline of 23.6% from the May 31st total of 76,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 581.0 days.
Shares of BZLFF opened at $38.07 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.93 and a 200 day moving average of $38.83. Bunzl has a one year low of $34.03 and a one year high of $41.95.
