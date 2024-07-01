Short Interest in Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Rises By 12.8%

Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 108,500 shares, an increase of 12.8% from the May 31st total of 96,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 357,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Burberry Group Price Performance

BURBY opened at $11.37 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Burberry Group has a twelve month low of $11.24 and a twelve month high of $29.30.

Get Burberry Group alerts:

Burberry Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.5158 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This is a positive change from Burberry Group’s previous dividend of $0.22.

About Burberry Group

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Burberry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burberry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.