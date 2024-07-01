Short Interest in Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) Expands By 11.0%

Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVRDF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 547,500 shares, an increase of 11.0% from the May 31st total of 493,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5,475.0 days.

Bureau Veritas Price Performance

Bureau Veritas stock opened at $29.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.53. Bureau Veritas has a 52 week low of $23.07 and a 52 week high of $30.50.

About Bureau Veritas

Bureau Veritas SA provides laboratory testing, inspection, and certification services. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore; Agri-Food & Commodities; Industry; Buildings & Infrastructure; Certification; and Consumer Products. The company engages in inspecting, analyzing, auditing, and certifying the products, assets, and management systems of its customers in relation to regulatory or self-imposed standards, as well as issues compliance reports.

