Short Interest in BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDY) Drops By 14.6%

BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 134,600 shares, a drop of 14.6% from the May 31st total of 157,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 532,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

BYD Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:BYDDY opened at $59.08 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.05. BYD has a 12-month low of $43.62 and a 12-month high of $71.70. The firm has a market cap of $87.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.35.

BYD (OTCMKTS:BYDDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BYD had a return on equity of 21.49% and a net margin of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $17.45 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that BYD will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BYD Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a $0.7221 dividend. This is a positive change from BYD’s previous dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. BYD’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.66%.

Separately, Macquarie started coverage on BYD in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

About BYD

BYD Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in automobiles and batteries business in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Mobile Handset Components, Assembly Service and Other Products; and Automobiles and Related Products and Other Products.

