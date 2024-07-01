Short Interest in Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETY) Expands By 15.9%

Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 122,200 shares, an increase of 15.9% from the May 31st total of 105,400 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 83,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Clean Energy Technologies Stock Up 5.6 %

NASDAQ:CETY opened at $1.32 on Monday. Clean Energy Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $2.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.19.

Clean Energy Technologies (NASDAQ:CETY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Clean Energy Technologies had a negative return on equity of 112.23% and a negative net margin of 43.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 million for the quarter.

About Clean Energy Technologies

Clean Energy Technologies, Inc designs, produces, and markets clean energy products and integrated solutions that focuses on energy efficiency and renewable energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Clean Energy HRS and CETY Europe, CETY Renewables Waste to Energy Solutions, engineering and Manufacturing Business, and CETY HK.

