Short Interest in Daxor Co. (NASDAQ:DXR) Grows By 15.2%

Daxor Co. (NASDAQ:DXR – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a growth of 15.2% from the May 31st total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Daxor Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of DXR opened at $9.32 on Monday. Daxor has a twelve month low of $7.11 and a twelve month high of $10.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.35 and a 200-day moving average of $8.98.

Get Daxor alerts:

Daxor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Daxor Corporation, a medical device company, provides blood volume measurement technology focused on blood volume testing. The company develops and markets BVA-100 Blood Volume Analyzer, a diagnostic blood test to provide safe, accurate, objective quantification of blood volume status and composition compared to patient-specific norms for used in a broad range of medical and surgical conditions.

Receive News & Ratings for Daxor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daxor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.