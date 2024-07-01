Short Interest in Daxor Co. (NASDAQ:DXR) Grows By 15.2%

Daxor Co. (NASDAQ:DXR – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a growth of 15.2% from the May 31st total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Daxor Stock Down 2.8 %
Shares of DXR opened at $9.32 on Monday. Daxor has a twelve month low of $7.11 and a twelve month high of $10.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.35 and a 200-day moving average of $8.98.
Daxor Company Profile
