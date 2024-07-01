Short Interest in Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN) Rises By 14.6%

Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,810,000 shares, a growth of 14.6% from the May 31st total of 1,580,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 332,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.4 days. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Enfusion news, insider Bronwen Bastone sold 18,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total value of $147,934.51. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 198,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,613,184.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Bronwen Bastone sold 18,241 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total transaction of $147,934.51. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 198,913 shares in the company, valued at $1,613,184.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Deirdre Somers sold 4,629 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total transaction of $38,883.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,312 shares in the company, valued at $363,820.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,318 shares of company stock worth $296,688 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 36.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Enfusion alerts:

Institutional Trading of Enfusion

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Enfusion by 11.0% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 3,556 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Enfusion during the first quarter valued at $102,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Enfusion during the first quarter valued at $109,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Enfusion by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,653,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,792,000 after buying an additional 51,670 shares during the period. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Enfusion during the first quarter valued at $176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.05% of the company’s stock.

Enfusion Price Performance

Shares of Enfusion stock opened at $8.52 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.05. Enfusion has a 1 year low of $7.52 and a 1 year high of $11.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 284.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92.

Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). Enfusion had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $48.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.67 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Enfusion will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ENFN shares. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Enfusion from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Enfusion in a research report on Friday, May 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ENFN

About Enfusion

(Get Free Report)

Enfusion, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Portfolio Management System, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools, which allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and Order and Execution Management System that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enfusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enfusion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.