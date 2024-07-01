Short Interest in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) Expands By 14.4%

Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,330,000 shares, a growth of 14.4% from the May 31st total of 2,910,000 shares. Approximately 4.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 849,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Federated Hermes

In other Federated Hermes news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total transaction of $31,241.42. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 298,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,384,306.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $32,175.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 299,572 shares in the company, valued at $9,885,876. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total transaction of $31,241.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 298,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,384,306.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,361 shares of company stock valued at $76,360. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Federated Hermes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 71.1% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 607.7% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 216.4% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 637.5% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FHI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Federated Hermes presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.29.

Federated Hermes Stock Performance

NYSE FHI opened at $32.88 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.27. Federated Hermes has a 1 year low of $30.23 and a 1 year high of $37.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. The business had revenue of $396.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.26 million. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 27.00%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Analysts predict that Federated Hermes will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Federated Hermes Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. This is a boost from Federated Hermes’s previous None dividend of $1.27. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is currently 35.23%.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

