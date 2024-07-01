Short Interest in Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRPHF) Declines By 11.1%

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRPHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 886,500 shares, a decrease of 11.1% from the May 31st total of 996,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 233,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Galaxy Digital Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BRPHF opened at $11.68 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.32. Galaxy Digital has a one year low of $3.28 and a one year high of $13.00.

About Galaxy Digital

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd., an asset management firm, operates in the digital asset, cryptocurrency, and blockchain technology industry. It operates through five segments: Trading, Principal Investments, Asset Management, Investment Banking, and Mining. The company provides spot and derivative executions, and liquidity to institutional clients, counterparties, and venues that transact in cryptocurrencies; and offers access to traded cryptocurrencies to clients and counterparties across a suite of service offerings, including over-the-counter (OTC) spot liquidity provision, on- exchange liquidity provision, OTC options and trading, and bespoke lending and structured products, as well as engages in the proprietary quantitative, arbitrage, and macro trading strategies.

