Short Interest in Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRPHF) Declines By 11.1%

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRPHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 886,500 shares, a decrease of 11.1% from the May 31st total of 996,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 233,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.
Galaxy Digital Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:BRPHF opened at $11.68 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.32. Galaxy Digital has a one year low of $3.28 and a one year high of $13.00.
About Galaxy Digital
