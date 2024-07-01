Short Interest in Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC) Rises By 47.1%

Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,900 shares, an increase of 47.1% from the May 31st total of 54,300 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Greene County Bancorp Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GCBC traded down $1.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $32.66. The stock had a trading volume of 2,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,831. Greene County Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.33 and a 12 month high of $36.78. The company has a market capitalization of $556.20 million, a PE ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.87 and its 200 day moving average is $28.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Greene County Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 21.65%. The firm had revenue of $15.71 million during the quarter.

Greene County Bancorp Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Greene County Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

In other Greene County Bancorp news, Director Jay P. Cahalan sold 7,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total value of $223,449.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,577. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Greene County Bancorp news, Director Jay P. Cahalan sold 7,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total value of $223,449.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,577. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michelle M. Plummer sold 3,154 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total value of $95,629.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 118,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,599,772.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Greene County Bancorp by 77.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Greene County Bancorp by 12.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Greene County Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Greene County Bancorp in the first quarter worth $272,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Greene County Bancorp in the third quarter worth $360,000. Institutional investors own 13.39% of the company’s stock.

About Greene County Bancorp

Greene County Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for The Bank of Greene County that provides various financial services in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, NOW accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, non-interest bearing checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

