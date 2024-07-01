Short Interest in Grieg Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:GRGSF) Grows By 16.2%

Grieg Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:GRGSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 247,700 shares, an increase of 16.2% from the May 31st total of 213,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Grieg Seafood ASA Stock Down 6.3 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:GRGSF opened at $6.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.26 and its 200-day moving average is $6.32. Grieg Seafood ASA has a 52-week low of $5.65 and a 52-week high of $7.35.
Grieg Seafood ASA Company Profile
