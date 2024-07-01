Short Interest in Grieg Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:GRGSF) Grows By 16.2%

Grieg Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:GRGSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 247,700 shares, an increase of 16.2% from the May 31st total of 213,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Grieg Seafood ASA Stock Down 6.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:GRGSF opened at $6.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.26 and its 200-day moving average is $6.32. Grieg Seafood ASA has a 52-week low of $5.65 and a 52-week high of $7.35.

Grieg Seafood ASA Company Profile

Grieg Seafood ASA, through its subsidiaries, operates as a fish farming company in Norway, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. It engages in the farming, production, and sale of Atlantic salmon. The company was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Bergen, Norway.

