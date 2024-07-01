Short Interest in Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNGKY) Decreases By 36.0%

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNGKY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a drop of 36.0% from the May 31st total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Hongkong Land Price Performance

Hongkong Land stock opened at $16.59 on Monday. Hongkong Land has a 52 week low of $13.85 and a 52 week high of $20.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.23.

Get Hongkong Land alerts:

Hongkong Land Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of properties in Hong Kong, Macau, Mainland China, Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Development Properties. It owns and manages approximately 850,000 square meters of office and luxury retail assets primarily in Hong Kong, Singapore, Beijing, and Jakarta.

Receive News & Ratings for Hongkong Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hongkong Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.