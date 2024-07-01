Short Interest in Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNGKY) Decreases By 36.0%

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNGKY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a drop of 36.0% from the May 31st total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Hongkong Land Price Performance
Hongkong Land stock opened at $16.59 on Monday. Hongkong Land has a 52 week low of $13.85 and a 52 week high of $20.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.23.
Hongkong Land Company Profile
