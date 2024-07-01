Short Interest in iHuman Inc. (NYSE:IH) Rises By 15.9%

iHuman Inc. (NYSE:IH – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a growth of 15.9% from the May 31st total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

iHuman Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IH opened at $1.79 on Monday. iHuman has a 52-week low of $1.68 and a 52-week high of $3.80. The company has a market capitalization of $94.40 million, a P/E ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.15.

About iHuman

iHuman Inc provides intellectual development products to individual users, kindergartens, and distributors in the People's Republic of China. The company offers interactive and self-directed learning apps, including iHuman Chinese, iHuman ABC, iHuman Pinyin, iHuman Magic Thinking, iHuman Books, iHuman Stories, iHuman Reading, iHumanpedia, iHuman Kids Workout, iHuman Coding, iHuman Fun Idioms, iHuman Little Artists, iHuman Writing, iHuman Fantastic Friends, and iHuman Readers; bekids Coding, bekids Coloring, bekids Reading, bekids Puzzle, bekids Academy, and Gogo Town; and Aha World, an open-ended interactive app that nurtures a desire for discovery.

