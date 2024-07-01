Short Interest in iHuman Inc. (NYSE:IH) Rises By 15.9%

iHuman Inc. (NYSE:IH – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a growth of 15.9% from the May 31st total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
iHuman Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:IH opened at $1.79 on Monday. iHuman has a 52-week low of $1.68 and a 52-week high of $3.80. The company has a market capitalization of $94.40 million, a P/E ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.15.
About iHuman
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iHuman
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Stocks Upgraded by Analysts: Home Depot, U.S. Steel, Alcoa
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- NVIDIA and TSM Stock: Is Semiconductor Sector Momentum Slowing?
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Palo Alto Networks Stock Gains AI-Powered Cybersecurity Solutions
Receive News & Ratings for iHuman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iHuman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.