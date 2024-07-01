Short Interest in Innovent Biologics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVBXF) Rises By 13.3%

Innovent Biologics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVBXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,971,000 shares, an increase of 13.3% from the May 31st total of 2,622,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 380.9 days.
Innovent Biologics Stock Down 5.9 %
IVBXF traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.71. The company had a trading volume of 7,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,206. Innovent Biologics has a 12-month low of $3.55 and a 12-month high of $6.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.87.
About Innovent Biologics
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Innovent Biologics
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- These Top 3 Banks Raise Dividends After Passing Fed Stress Test
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Hitch a Ride with Lyft Stock for Double-Digit Gains in 2nd Half
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Eli Lilly Stock Up: GLP-1 Zepbound Targets Sleep Apnea Market
Receive News & Ratings for Innovent Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovent Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.