Short Interest in Innovent Biologics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVBXF) Rises By 13.3%

Innovent Biologics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVBXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,971,000 shares, an increase of 13.3% from the May 31st total of 2,622,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 380.9 days.

Innovent Biologics Stock Down 5.9 %

IVBXF traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.71. The company had a trading volume of 7,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,206. Innovent Biologics has a 12-month low of $3.55 and a 12-month high of $6.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.87.

Get Innovent Biologics alerts:

About Innovent Biologics

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Innovent Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes monoclonal antibodies and other drug assets in the fields of oncology, ophthalmology, autoimmune, and cardiovascular and metabolic diseases in the People's Republic of China. It offers Tyvyt, a human anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody; BYVASDA, a fully-human anti-VEGF monoclonal antibody; HALPRYZA, a recombinant chimeric murine/human anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody; SULINNO, a fully-human antiTNF-a monoclonal antibody; Pemazyre, a selective FGFR inhibitor; Olverembatinib, a novel BCR-ABL TK; Cyramza, a VEGF receptor 2 antagonist; and Retsevmo, a selective and potent RET kinase inhibitor.

Receive News & Ratings for Innovent Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovent Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.