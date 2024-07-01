Short Interest in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD) Expands By 24.1%

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 108,700 shares, a growth of 24.1% from the May 31st total of 87,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF during the 4th quarter worth $806,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC now owns 24,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 4,171 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,192,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000.

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ WOOD opened at $78.37 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.24. The stock has a market cap of $197.49 million, a PE ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF has a 52-week low of $69.22 and a 52-week high of $85.29.

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a $1.2582 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 publicly-traded companies engaged in the ownership, management or upstream supply chain of forests and timberlands.

