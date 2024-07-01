Short Interest in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (NASDAQ:EWJV) Decreases By 33.7%

iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (NASDAQ:EWJV – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,400 shares, a drop of 33.7% from the May 31st total of 77,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 105,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,247,000. Northside Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $353,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $307,000. Anderson Hoagland & Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $4,248,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $279,000.

iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:EWJV traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $31.71. 13,323 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,753. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.42. The company has a market capitalization of $263.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.58. iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF has a one year low of $26.80 and a one year high of $33.53.

iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF Announces Dividend

iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a $0.4728 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (EWJV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Japan Value index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-selected, market cap-weighted portfolio of Japanese equities. EWJV was launched on Mar 5, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

