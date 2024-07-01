Short Interest in Jiangxi Copper Company Limited (OTCMKTS:JIAXF) Increases By 13.2%

Jiangxi Copper Company Limited (OTCMKTS:JIAXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,000 shares, an increase of 13.2% from the May 31st total of 21,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 40.0 days.

Jiangxi Copper Stock Performance

Shares of JIAXF remained flat at $2.02 during trading hours on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.68. Jiangxi Copper has a 1 year low of $1.28 and a 1 year high of $2.47.

Jiangxi Copper Company Profile

Jiangxi Copper Company Limited engages in exploring, mining, smelting, and refining copper in Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It offers copper cathodes, copper rods and wires, sulphuric acid, and other products, as well as deposit, loan, guarantee, and financing consultation services.

