Short Interest in Jiangxi Copper Company Limited (OTCMKTS:JIAXF) Increases By 13.2%

Jiangxi Copper Company Limited (OTCMKTS:JIAXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,000 shares, an increase of 13.2% from the May 31st total of 21,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 40.0 days.
Jiangxi Copper Stock Performance
Shares of JIAXF remained flat at $2.02 during trading hours on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.68. Jiangxi Copper has a 1 year low of $1.28 and a 1 year high of $2.47.
Jiangxi Copper Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Jiangxi Copper
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- These Top 3 Banks Raise Dividends After Passing Fed Stress Test
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Hitch a Ride with Lyft Stock for Double-Digit Gains in 2nd Half
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Eli Lilly Stock Up: GLP-1 Zepbound Targets Sleep Apnea Market
Receive News & Ratings for Jiangxi Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jiangxi Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.