Short Interest in MOGU Inc. (NYSE:MOGU) Decreases By 32.5%

MOGU Inc. (NYSE:MOGU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decrease of 32.5% from the May 31st total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
MOGU Stock Performance
NYSE MOGU opened at $2.40 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.07. MOGU has a fifty-two week low of $1.41 and a fifty-two week high of $3.58.
MOGU Company Profile
