Short Interest in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Increases By 32.5%

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,240,000 shares, a growth of 32.5% from the May 31st total of 41,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 128,276,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ SQQQ opened at $8.23 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.88 and its 200 day moving average is $11.23. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 52 week low of $7.86 and a 52 week high of $23.34.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th will be given a $0.1605 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 26th.

Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at about $524,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 378.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,947,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,405,000 after buying an additional 1,540,169 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 17.1% during the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 4,142 shares in the last quarter. Lane Generational LLC lifted its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 18.7% in the first quarter. Lane Generational LLC now owns 320,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,362,000 after acquiring an additional 50,645 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 84.2% in the first quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 9,036 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

