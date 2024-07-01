Short Interest in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Increases By 32.5%

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,240,000 shares, a growth of 32.5% from the May 31st total of 41,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 128,276,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ SQQQ opened at $8.23 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.88 and its 200 day moving average is $11.23. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 52 week low of $7.86 and a 52 week high of $23.34.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th will be given a $0.1605 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 26th.
Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Company Profile
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.
