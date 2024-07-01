Short Interest in RS Group plc (OTCMKTS:EENEF) Grows By 13.4%

RS Group plc (OTCMKTS:EENEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 169,600 shares, an increase of 13.4% from the May 31st total of 149,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,696.0 days.

RS Group Price Performance

Shares of EENEF remained flat at $9.43 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.39. RS Group has a 52 week low of $8.60 and a 52 week high of $9.43.

RS Group Company Profile

RS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products and solutions in the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides industrial interconnect and test, industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

