Short Interest in RS Group plc (OTCMKTS:EENEF) Grows By 13.4%

RS Group plc (OTCMKTS:EENEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 169,600 shares, an increase of 13.4% from the May 31st total of 149,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,696.0 days.
RS Group Price Performance
Shares of EENEF remained flat at $9.43 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.39. RS Group has a 52 week low of $8.60 and a 52 week high of $9.43.
RS Group Company Profile
