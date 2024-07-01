Short Interest in Senstar Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:SNT) Drops By 25.4%

Senstar Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:SNT – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,400 shares, a drop of 25.4% from the May 31st total of 90,300 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 39,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Senstar Technologies Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of SNT stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.88. The company had a trading volume of 5,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,958. Senstar Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.08 and a 12 month high of $2.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.31.

Senstar Technologies (NASDAQ:SNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Senstar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1.78% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The company had revenue of $8.94 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Senstar Technologies

About Senstar Technologies

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Senstar Technologies stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Senstar Technologies Co. ( NASDAQ:SNT Free Report ) by 59.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,285 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Senstar Technologies were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 20.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Senstar Technologies Corporation provides physical, video, and access control security products and solutions worldwide. It offers solutions for critical sites, which leverage its portfolio of perimeter intrusion detection systems, and video management software with intelligent video analytics security solutions, as well as access control products and technologies.

