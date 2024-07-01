Short Interest in Senstar Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:SNT) Drops By 25.4%

Senstar Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:SNT – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,400 shares, a drop of 25.4% from the May 31st total of 90,300 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 39,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.
Senstar Technologies Stock Up 4.4 %
Shares of SNT stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.88. The company had a trading volume of 5,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,958. Senstar Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.08 and a 12 month high of $2.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.31.
Senstar Technologies (NASDAQ:SNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Senstar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1.78% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The company had revenue of $8.94 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Senstar Technologies
About Senstar Technologies
Senstar Technologies Corporation provides physical, video, and access control security products and solutions worldwide. It offers solutions for critical sites, which leverage its portfolio of perimeter intrusion detection systems, and video management software with intelligent video analytics security solutions, as well as access control products and technologies.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Senstar Technologies
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- These Top 3 Banks Raise Dividends After Passing Fed Stress Test
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Hitch a Ride with Lyft Stock for Double-Digit Gains in 2nd Half
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Eli Lilly Stock Up: GLP-1 Zepbound Targets Sleep Apnea Market
Receive News & Ratings for Senstar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senstar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.