Short Interest in Shizuoka Financial Group,Inc. (OTCMKTS:SFGIF) Declines By 31.4%

Shizuoka Financial Group,Inc. (OTCMKTS:SFGIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,604,200 shares, a decrease of 31.4% from the May 31st total of 2,338,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Shizuoka Financial Group,Inc. Stock Up 5.2 %
SFGIF opened at $9.18 on Monday. Shizuoka Financial Group,Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.73 and a twelve month high of $9.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.80.
