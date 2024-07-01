Short Interest in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:SVII) Grows By 36.4%

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:SVII – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 36.4% from the May 31st total of 1,100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 30,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aristeia Capital LLC lifted its stake in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 1,229,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,224,000 after acquiring an additional 160,000 shares during the period. HGC Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II by 93.8% during the fourth quarter. HGC Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,001,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,830,000 after purchasing an additional 484,858 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its position in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 635,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,866,000 after purchasing an additional 156,905 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp boosted its holdings in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II by 147.1% in the first quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 618,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,793,000 after purchasing an additional 368,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC grew its position in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II by 203.4% during the 3rd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 615,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II Stock Performance

Shares of SVII stock opened at $11.12 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.97. Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $10.56 and a fifty-two week high of $11.14.

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

