Short Interest in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) Rises By 29.8%

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 271,500 shares, a growth of 29.8% from the May 31st total of 209,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 130,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at StoneX Group

In other StoneX Group news, COO Xuong Nguyen sold 6,909 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $552,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,816 shares in the company, valued at $6,465,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Diego Rotsztain sold 5,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total transaction of $380,130.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,078 shares in the company, valued at $1,629,999.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Xuong Nguyen sold 6,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $552,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 80,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,465,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 45,868 shares of company stock worth $3,448,851. 16.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On StoneX Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNEX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in StoneX Group by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,875,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,494,000 after purchasing an additional 650,911 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in StoneX Group by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,406,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,845,000 after purchasing an additional 489,359 shares during the period. Private Capital Management LLC grew its stake in StoneX Group by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 555,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,018,000 after purchasing an additional 187,349 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in StoneX Group by 102.9% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 220,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,296,000 after purchasing an additional 111,948 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in StoneX Group by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 286,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,689,000 after purchasing an additional 89,272 shares during the period. 75.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

StoneX Group Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of SNEX traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $74.32. 53,847 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,630. StoneX Group has a 52 week low of $53.89 and a 52 week high of $80.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.90.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.05. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 0.33%. The company had revenue of $818.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.30 million. On average, analysts predict that StoneX Group will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

StoneX Group Company Profile

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

