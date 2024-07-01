Short Interest in TAG Immobilien AG (OTCMKTS:TAGOF) Declines By 21.1%

TAG Immobilien AG (OTCMKTS:TAGOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,700 shares, a decrease of 21.1% from the May 31st total of 94,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 747.0 days.
TAG Immobilien Stock Performance
TAGOF stock remained flat at $15.98 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.88. TAG Immobilien has a 12 month low of $8.28 and a 12 month high of $15.98.
About TAG Immobilien
