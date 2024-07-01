Short Interest in TMX Group Limited (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) Increases By 18.2%

TMX Group Limited (OTCMKTS:TMXXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,255,300 shares, a growth of 18.2% from the May 31st total of 2,753,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 87.5 days.

TMX Group Stock Performance

Shares of TMX Group stock opened at $27.85 on Monday. TMX Group has a 1-year low of $19.97 and a 1-year high of $29.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.77.

TMX Group Company Profile

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

