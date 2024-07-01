Short Interest in TMX Group Limited (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) Increases By 18.2%

TMX Group Limited (OTCMKTS:TMXXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,255,300 shares, a growth of 18.2% from the May 31st total of 2,753,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 87.5 days.
TMX Group Stock Performance
Shares of TMX Group stock opened at $27.85 on Monday. TMX Group has a 1-year low of $19.97 and a 1-year high of $29.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.77.
TMX Group Company Profile
