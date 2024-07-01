Short Interest in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Increases By 26.4%

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 91,100 shares, a growth of 26.4% from the May 31st total of 72,100 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 89,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TZOO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research lowered their price target on Travelzoo from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised Travelzoo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelzoo

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Travelzoo

In other Travelzoo news, major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 17,500 shares of Travelzoo stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.71, for a total value of $134,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,142,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,647,680.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders sold 82,500 shares of company stock valued at $653,225 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Travelzoo during the 4th quarter worth $445,000. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Travelzoo by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 30,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelzoo in the 4th quarter valued at about $275,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Travelzoo by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 39,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in shares of Travelzoo by 184.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 61,808 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 40,051 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.39% of the company’s stock.

Travelzoo Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of TZOO stock opened at $7.59 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.43 million, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.74. Travelzoo has a twelve month low of $4.77 and a twelve month high of $11.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.94.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $21.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 million. Travelzoo had a return on equity of 140.63% and a net margin of 15.24%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Travelzoo will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Travelzoo

(Get Free Report)

Travelzoo, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet media company that provides travel, entertainment, and local experiences worldwide. It operates in four segments: Travelzoo North America, Travelzoo Europe, Jack's Flight Club, and New Initiatives. The company offers Travelzoo website, Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletters, Standalone email newsletters, Travelzoo Network, Travelzoo mobile applications, Jack's Flight Club website, Jack's Flight Club mobile applications, and Jack's Flight Club newsletters.

See Also

