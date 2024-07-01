Short Interest in Trican Well Service Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) Rises By 26.7%

Trican Well Service Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOLWF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,866,800 shares, a growth of 26.7% from the May 31st total of 2,263,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 229.3 days.

Trican Well Service Trading Down 0.5 %

OTCMKTS TOLWF opened at $3.52 on Monday. Trican Well Service has a 12 month low of $2.57 and a 12 month high of $3.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.14.

Get Trican Well Service alerts:

Trican Well Service Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.033 per share. This represents a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Trican Well Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently -145.40%.

Trican Well Service Company Profile

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trican Well Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trican Well Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.