Short Interest in Twin Vee Powercats Co. (NASDAQ:VEEE) Increases By 31.1%

Twin Vee Powercats Co. (NASDAQ:VEEE – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,600 shares, a growth of 31.1% from the May 31st total of 18,000 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 34,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Twin Vee Powercats Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of Twin Vee Powercats stock opened at $0.55 on Monday. Twin Vee Powercats has a 1 year low of $0.51 and a 1 year high of $2.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 6.18 and a current ratio of 7.52.

Twin Vee Powercats (NASDAQ:VEEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Twin Vee Powercats had a negative return on equity of 26.62% and a negative net margin of 34.38%. The business had revenue of $5.28 million during the quarter.

About Twin Vee Powercats

Twin Vee PowerCats Co engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational and commercial power catamaran boats. It operates in three segments: Gas-Powered Boat, Electric-Powered Boat, and Franchise. The company's boats allow consumers to use them for a range of recreational activities, such as fishing, diving, and water skiing; and commercial activities, including transportation, eco tours, fishing, and diving expeditions.

