Short Interest in Valmet Oyj (OTCMKTS:VOYJF) Rises By 20.8%

Valmet Oyj (OTCMKTS:VOYJF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,324,800 shares, a growth of 20.8% from the May 31st total of 1,096,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4,416.0 days.
Valmet Oyj Trading Up 11.5 %
VOYJF stock opened at $29.05 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.66. Valmet Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $22.20 and a fifty-two week high of $29.05.
About Valmet Oyj
