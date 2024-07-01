Short Interest in Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD) Drops By 12.5%

Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 273,600 shares, a drop of 12.5% from the May 31st total of 312,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 142,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, Lake Street Capital raised Viemed Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ VMD opened at $6.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.03. Viemed Healthcare has a 52-week low of $5.90 and a 52-week high of $10.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.27 million, a P/E ratio of 25.19 and a beta of 1.49.

Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $50.59 million for the quarter. Viemed Healthcare had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 5.32%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kent Lake Capital LLC bought a new stake in Viemed Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,557,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 53.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,781,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,803,000 after buying an additional 617,009 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Viemed Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Viemed Healthcare by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 146,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after buying an additional 7,386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

Viemed Healthcare, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME) and post-acute respiratory healthcare services to patients in the United States. It provides respiratory disease management solutions, including treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), which include non-invasive ventilation, percussion vests, and other therapies; and invasive and non-invasive ventilation and related equipment and supplies to patients suffering from COPD.

