Short Interest in Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) Grows By 46.0%

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, an increase of 46.0% from the May 31st total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CBH. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $623,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new stake in Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $149,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 7,617.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 10,055 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 359,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after acquiring an additional 5,833 shares in the last quarter.

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:CBH traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.02. 8,697 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,328. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.83. Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.40 and a fifty-two week high of $9.05.

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund Company Profile

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed incomes markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

