Short Interest in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) Expands By 15.0%

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,600 shares, a growth of 15.0% from the May 31st total of 49,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE DMO opened at $11.93 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.50. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $12.09.
Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.08%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund
Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
