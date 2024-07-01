Short Interest in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) Expands By 15.0%

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,600 shares, a growth of 15.0% from the May 31st total of 49,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DMO opened at $11.93 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.50. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $12.09.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.08%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 8.3% in the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,249 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund in the first quarter worth about $357,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund in the first quarter worth about $423,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 2.4% in the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 131,154 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 248,402 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,775,000 after buying an additional 14,378 shares during the last quarter.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

