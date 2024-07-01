Short Interest in Yamaguchi Financial Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YFGSF) Decreases By 16.0%

Yamaguchi Financial Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YFGSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 117,700 shares, a decline of 16.0% from the May 31st total of 140,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Yamaguchi Financial Group Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS YFGSF opened at $5.62 on Monday. Yamaguchi Financial Group has a twelve month low of $5.62 and a twelve month high of $5.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.62 and a 200 day moving average of $5.62.
Yamaguchi Financial Group Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Yamaguchi Financial Group
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Upwork Stock’s Outlook: Numbers Solid Despite Gen-AI Challenges
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
Receive News & Ratings for Yamaguchi Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamaguchi Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.