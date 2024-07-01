Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.28 Per Share

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the construction company on Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This is a boost from Simpson Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

Simpson Manufacturing has increased its dividend by an average of 15.4% per year over the last three years. Simpson Manufacturing has a payout ratio of 11.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Simpson Manufacturing to earn $9.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.7%.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

Simpson Manufacturing Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of SSD stock opened at $168.53 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $170.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.40. The firm has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12 and a beta of 1.32. Simpson Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $123.93 and a 1-year high of $218.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Simpson Manufacturing ( NYSE:SSD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $530.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.87 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 15.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SSD shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Simpson Manufacturing from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com cut Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SSD

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, EVP Roger Dankel sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.13, for a total transaction of $350,260.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,687,179.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Roger Dankel sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.13, for a total transaction of $350,260.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,687,179.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer Lutz sold 750 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.14, for a total value of $128,355.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,347.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.