Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) Shares Bought by Mirador Capital Partners LP

Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending were worth $795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Community Bank N.A. boosted its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 576.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Security National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. 70.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on TSLX shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $23.50 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $22.50 price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of TSLX traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $21.44. The company had a trading volume of 54,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,164. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.45 and a 52 week high of $22.35.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.02). Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 47.16% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The firm had revenue of $117.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.44 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.19%.

About Sixth Street Specialty Lending

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

