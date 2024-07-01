Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) Short Interest Update

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,457,100 shares, a drop of 16.1% from the May 31st total of 4,119,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6,914.2 days.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SVKEF remained flat at $14.60 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.07 and a 200-day moving average of $14.08. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB has a 1-year low of $10.90 and a 1-year high of $15.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91.

Get Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) alerts:

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 17.82%. Equities research analysts forecast that Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) Company Profile

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) provides corporate, retail, investment, and private banking services. The company operates through Large Corporates & Financial Institutions, Corporate & Private Customers, Private Wealth Management & Family Office, Baltic, Life, and Investment Management divisions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.