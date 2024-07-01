Skylark Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKLYF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Skylark Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKLYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,158,000 shares, a decrease of 30.9% from the May 31st total of 1,676,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Skylark Price Performance

Shares of SKLYF opened at $14.25 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.93. Skylark has a 52 week low of $14.25 and a 52 week high of $14.25.

Get Skylark alerts:

About Skylark

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Skylark Holdings Co, Ltd. operates restaurants in Japan and internationally. The company also engages in the provision of food services and related businesses; sale of food products; franchise operation of yakiniku buffet restaurants and family restaurants; café, office catering, food court business, etc.; and development of restaurants, etc.

Receive News & Ratings for Skylark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skylark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.